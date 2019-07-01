Reminder - Royal Gold (RGLD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.265, payable on 7/19/19. As a percentage of RGLD's recent stock price of $100.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $70.16 per share, with $102.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $100.29.

In Monday trading, Royal Gold Inc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

