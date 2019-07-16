Reminder - nVent Electric (NVT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 8/2/19. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $24.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of nVent Electric PLC to trade 0.71% lower - all else being equal - when NVT shares open for trading on 7/18/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $29.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.77.

In Tuesday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

