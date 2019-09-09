Reminder - Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 9/26/19. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $39.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.06 per share, with $41.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.63.

In Monday trading, Newmont Goldcorp Corp shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »