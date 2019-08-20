Reminder - Minerals Technologies (MTX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/5/19. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $48.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTX's low point in its 52 week range is $46.23 per share, with $70.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.09.

In Tuesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

