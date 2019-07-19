Quantcast

Reminder - Lowe's Companies (LOW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/19, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 8/7/19. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $104.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Lowe's Companies Inc to trade 0.53% lower - all else being equal - when LOW shares open for trading on 7/23/19.

LOW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Lowe's Companies Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $84.75 per share, with $118.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $104.02.

In Friday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: LOW


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar