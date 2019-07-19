Reminder - Lowe's Companies (LOW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/19, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 8/7/19. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $104.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Lowe's Companies Inc to trade 0.53% lower - all else being equal - when LOW shares open for trading on 7/23/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $84.75 per share, with $118.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $104.02.

In Friday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

