Reminder - EOG Resources Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/19, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of EOG's recent stock price of $90.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $80.41 per share, with $133.5278 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.54.

In Friday trading, EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

