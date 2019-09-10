Reminder - Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/1/19. As a percentage of CNQ's recent stock price of $25.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to trade 1.48% lower - all else being equal - when CNQ shares open for trading on 9/12/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.85 per share, with $33.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.29.

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

