Reminder - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 8/22/19. As a percentage of COG's recent stock price of $17.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. to trade 0.51% lower - all else being equal - when COG shares open for trading on 8/7/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.705 per share, with $27.645 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.73.

In Monday trading, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. shares are currently down about 2.9% on the day.

