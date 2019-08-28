Reminder - Boise Cascade (BCC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 9/16/19. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $29.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.995 per share, with $46.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.47.

In Wednesday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

