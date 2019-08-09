Reminder: BB&T Corp.'s Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/13/19, BB&T Corp.'s Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BBT.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of BBT.PRF's recent share price of $25.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of BBT.PRF to trade 1.28% lower - all else being equal - when BBT.PRF shares open for trading on 8/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.16%, which compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BBT.PRF shares, versus BBT:
Below is a dividend history chart for BBT.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on BB&T Corp.'s Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, BB&T Corp.'s Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BBT.PRF) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BBT) are trading flat.
