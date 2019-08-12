RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. ( RMAX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RMAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.86, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMAX was $26.86, representing a -46.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.35 and a 4.6% increase over the 52 week low of $25.68.

RMAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). RMAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports RMAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.79%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.