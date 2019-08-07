Remains of British woman who fell from plane found in Madagascar

Shutterstock photo





By Lovasoa Rabary

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Police said on Wednesday they had found the remains of a British woman who fell 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) from a light aircraft in the remote north of Madagascar last month.

Alana Cutland, a 19-year-old Cambridge University student, was visiting the island on an internship complementing her studies in natural sciences, her family has said.

According to police, Cutland opened the door shortly after take-off and the pilot and the other passenger on board were unable to restrain her from jumping out.

In a statement last week, Cutland's family described her as "a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her."

"Her thirst for discovering more of the world always ensured she made the most of every second of her action-packed young life."