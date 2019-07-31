RELX PLC (RELX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

RELX PLC ( RELX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RELX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.79% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.03, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELX was $24.03, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.99 and a 24.96% increase over the 52 week low of $19.23.

RELX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ) and Cimpress N.V ( CMPR ). Zacks Investment Research reports RELX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.7%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

