Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ( RBNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.33, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBNC was $23.33, representing a -22.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 22.59% increase over the 52 week low of $19.03.

RBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). RBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports RBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.68%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBNC Dividend History page.