Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( RS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.26, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $99.26, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.25 and a 44.65% increase over the 52 week low of $68.62.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.74. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF ( SLX )

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV )

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMLF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an decrease of -2.49% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of RS at 5.67%.