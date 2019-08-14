Quantcast

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( RS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.26, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $99.26, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.25 and a 44.65% increase over the 52 week low of $68.62.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.74. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Steel ETF ( SLX )
  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )
  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )
  • Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV )
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMLF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an decrease of -2.49% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of RS at 5.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: RS , BHGE , PH , SLX , XME , FXZ , RFV , SMLF


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar