Relative Strength Investing Trends: AAII Survey Shows Deeply Oversold Levels

Recent individual investor sentiment (AAII survey) has reached deeply oversold levels, which may present a good contrarian opportunity for investors. Survey summary results below.

What's Hot…and Not

How different investments have done over the past 12 months, 6 months, and 1 month. As of 8/12/19:

Never before has it been easier for investors to invest in the strongest trends wherever they might be found in the world. Relative strength offers a disciplined framework for allocating among those trends. Markets are global and your portfolio should be too.

High RS Asset Class

High RS stocks, as an asset class, can move independently of broad indexes. As of 8/12/19:

Fund Flows

Total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and net exchange traded fund (ETF) issuance collected by The Investment Company Institute .

Sector and Capitalization Performance

High RS Diffusion Index

As of 8/12/19:

The 10-day moving average of this index is 68% and the one-day reading is 65%.

Relative Strength Spread

The chart below is the spread between the relative strength leaders and relative strength laggards (universe of mid and large cap stocks). When the chart is rising, relative strength leaders are performing better than relative strength laggards. As of 8/12/19:

The RS Spread has risen sharply in recent months, reflecting the outperformance of RS leaders compared to RS laggards. A rising RS Spread tends to reflect a good environment for relative strength strategies.

Contrarian Signal for Individual Investor Sentiment

The latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey results were released Aug. 8, revealing that only 21.7% of individual investors are bullish on the direction of the stock market over the next six months, while 48.2% are bearish. This is a weekly survey performed by the American Association of Individual Investors that simply asks members to choose from one of three options on their expectation for the direction of domestic equity markets: bullish, neutral, or bearish. These survey results are used in the AAII Sentiment Survey - Bull-Bear Spread AAIISPREAD indicator available on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright platform, which subtracts the bearish percentage from the bullish percentage and then tracks this difference on a point & figure chart to provide a visual representation of individuals' market expectations. The latest reading of 26.54% saw a -40.91% decline from last week, which is the largest week-over-week drop since April 11, 2013, and the 11th largest single decline in our history of the indicator going back to July of 1987. The current chart level of -26% matches the multi-year lows set in December of last year. Looking at the history of the indicator reveals that AAIISPREAD spends about two-thirds of its time in positive territory and one-third in negative territory.

