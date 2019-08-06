Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ( RGA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $147.42, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $147.42, representing a -9.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.46 and a 15.32% increase over the 52 week low of $127.84.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.23. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.55%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGA as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IVOV )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value ( MDYV )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IJJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an decrease of -3.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGA at 1.17%.