Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.26, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RF was $14.26, representing a -28.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.99 and a 15.09% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

RF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). RF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports RF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.27%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE )

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE )

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an decrease of -5.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RF at 2.91%.