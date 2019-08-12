Quantcast

Regeneron's Ebola treatment proves superior to rival in trial

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment for Ebola proved superior to a rival therapy from Mapp Biopharmaceutical at preventing death, in a trial evaluating four treatments for infections caused by the deadly virus.

The company said the trial was ended early because its therapy, REGN-EB3, elicited a "highly statistically significant result" compared to Mapp's ZMapp, which was considered a standard-of-care treatment.

An independent data safety monitoring board ended the trial after reviewing interim mortality data from 499 patients, Regeneron said.





