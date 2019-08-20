Regency Centers (REG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.00, changing hands as low as $64.96 per share. Regency Centers Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REG's low point in its 52 week range is $55.50 per share, with $70.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.13.
