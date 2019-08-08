Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Regency Centers Corporation ( REG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.585 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that REG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.7, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $64.7, representing a -7.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.26 and a 16.58% increase over the 52 week low of $55.50.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .26%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REG Dividend History page.