Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Regal Beloit Corporation ( RBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.95, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBC was $79.95, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.31 and a 21.07% increase over the 52 week low of $66.04.

RBC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). RBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.94. Zacks Investment Research reports RBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.78%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.