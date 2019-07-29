Refinitiv bonds rally on LSE news

Reuters





LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - Refinitiv bonds are rallying strongly on news of a potential acquisition by the London Stock Exchange, which would make the combined entity one of the leading financial markets information providers.

The LSE confirmed on Saturday it is in advanced talks for a US$27bn purchase of the company. The potential deal, which was first reported on Friday, would be funded by newly issued LSE shares. Refinitiv shareholders would hold a stake of about 37% in the combined entity but less than 30% of total voting rights.

Refinitiv, the parent company of IFR, was created last year after a US$17bn deal that saw a Blackstone-led consortium buy a 55% stake in Thomson Reuters's Financial and Risk business in the largest leveraged buyout since the financial crisis. Thomson Reuters owned the rest.

The debt financing also included US$1bn of preferred equity, which has a 14.5% PIK coupon, plus a US$750m revolving credit facility

Refinitiv's unsecured bonds are making the biggest gains, with a €365m 6.875% Nov 2026 note up nine points since Friday's open to 111.60 bid, according to Tradeweb data. A US$1.575bn 8.25% Nov 2026 was at 109.50 at Friday's close, up nearly five points, according to MarketAxess.

The secured bonds are also seeing a strong bid, with an €860m May 2026 4.50% note up nearly four points, to 107.70 bid, while a US$1.25bn 6.25% May 2026 has gained nearly three points to 107.60 bid.

"A potential combination with LSE or an outright acquisition should be a substantial credit positive, and Refinitiv would likely register lower net leverage than it would have on a standalone basis. Bondholders would thus be unlikely to tender their notes," analysts at Lucror Analytics said in a note on Monday.

Investors had been concerned that the deal loaded Refinitiv with heavy interest expenses and loose terms contained in the documentation. They had also focused on high adjustments, with the Blackstone consortium targeting US$650m cost savings over three years on US$2.5bn of Ebitda.

However, the bonds have performed strongly this year and the company said following its first-quarter results that it had achieved US$350m of those projected cost savings.

A formal deal announcement could come on August 1, when the LSE publishes half-year results, according to Reuters.

Risks the deal will face include an in-depth review by antitrust regulators in Europe and the US. The EU is expected to scrutinise if the deal will affect the price of financial data, Reuters said.

The agency added that Blackstone consortium intends to press ahead after having carefully weighed the regulatory hurdles and the potential impact from a no-deal Brexit on LSE shares.