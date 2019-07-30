REFILE-Yen little changed as BOJ holds, spotlight shifts to Fed meeting

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - The yen was little changed versusthe dollar on Tuesday, trading near a three-week low after theBank of Japan left monetary policy on hold as expected, and asinvestors pared expectations for aggressive rate cuts from theU.S. Federal Reserve.

The BOJ left its massive asset purchase programme andforward guidance unchanged at a monetary policy meeting onTuesday. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may provide further clues onpolicy at a press conference from 0630 GMT. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar tradednear a two-month high.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points onWednesday, and investors are watching for clues on whether themove may be a one-off or the first in a series of several cuts,as many traders are anticipating. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U0AB

The pound hit a new 28-month low early in Asia trade asinvestors grew increasingly nervous about the prospects of ano-deal Brexit under new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0SQ

Monetary policy is likely to set the tone for currencymarkets in coming months as central banks from Australia, NewZealand, Europe and possibly Britain are expected to cut ratesdue to low inflation and risks to global economic growth.

"There is some relief that the BOJ ended without surprise,so now the focus moves to the Fed," said Takuya Kanda, generalmanager of research at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.

"A rate cut this time around is priced in, so it's aquestion of whether there will be another cut this year. Still,with sterling so weak against the dollar, it's hard to sell thedollar against other currencies."

The yen JPY=EBS was quoted at 108.740 per dollar, littlechanged on the day. The yen fell to a three-week low of 108.950early in Asian trading.

The Japanese currency pared its losses and edged a tadhigher versus the dollar after the BOJ's decision, but the movequickly faded.

The BOJ, as expected, maintained a pledge to guideshort-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yieldaround 0% via aggressive bond purchases.

The BOJ also said it will ramp up stimulus "withouthesitation" if needed, but traders have repeatedly said thatcompared with other major central banks the BOJ has limitedoptions left. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The dollar index .DXY was little changed at 98.163, near atwo-month high of 98.165.

The Fed is forecast to cut its target interest rate range onWednesday by 25 basis points to 2.00%-2.25%.

Investors previously saw the chance of an even moreaggressive 50-basis point cut, according to interest rate swaps,but these expectations have dissipated as data has shown theU.S. economy is not as weak as some feared.

Sterling GBP=D3 extended its decline, falling to $1.2164,the lowest since March 2017.

Sterling GBP=D3 extended its decline, falling to $1.2164,the lowest since March 2017.

Sterling has fallen against the dollar for the past fourtrading days, because there is a growing risk of a no-dealBrexit where Britain exits the European Union without a tradedeal in place. There is also a chance that new Prime MinisterJohnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1Q1