REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street slides on geopolitical, recession fears

* Rate-sensitive financials weigh on S&P 500, Dow

* Geopolitical tensions drive flight to safe-haven assets

* Amgen up after winning U.S. patent battle over arthritisdrug

* Indexes down: Dow 1.17%, S&P 1.06%, Nasdaq 1.00%

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped in a broadsell-off on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions spookedinvestors away from equities and the extended U.S.-China tradewar stoked fears of impending global recession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes started the week in thered, with few earnings reports and no economic data to soothemarket jitters over protests in Hong Kong, the rejection ofArgentine President Mauricio Macri's economic agenda in primaryelections, and a tariff dispute that has beleaguered markets formonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25702N

"It's the end of summer so a lot of market players aren't onthe job," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&TWealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. "It happens seeminglyevery August where we have events that move the market out ofproportion to the events."

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said on Sunday that itseconomists see recessionary risks increasing as the trade warbetween the world's two largest economies drags on, and nolonger expect a resolution before the 2020 U.S. presidentialelection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

The move away from risk sent gold prices higher and U.S.Treasury yields lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2582GSurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2580FP

"It's a flight to safety given the global situation, fromHong Kong to Strait of Hormuz," Hellwig added.

Data on inflation, housing starts and retail sales are duelater in the week, and will be scrutinized by marketparticipants for signs of economic softening.

"Consumer confidence has held up well so we'll see where therubber meets the road with retail sales," said Hellwig.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 308.75 points,or 1.17%, to 25,978.69, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 30.85 points, or1.06%, to 2,887.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 79.90points, or 1%, to 7,879.24.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 were in the red, withfinancials .SPSY , energy .SPNY and materials .SPLRCM suffering the largest percentage losses.

Second-quarter reporting season is approaching the finishline, with 452 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported.Of those, 73.5% have beaten consensus estimates.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, there have been 58negative pre-announcements compared with 19 positive, resultingin a 3.1 negative-positive ratio, higher than 2.7 average since1997.

Streaming platform Roku IncROKU.O gained 6.2% after aresearch note from Needham picked the stock over larger rivalNetflix Inc NFLX.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25825S

Shares of Amgen IncAMGN.O were up 4.5% following a courtruling that upheld two patents relating to its drug Enbrel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2554VW

Coach owner Tapestry IncTPR.N and Versace owner Capri CPRI.N dropped 4.1% and 4.3%, respectively, after Chinesesocial media took the companies to talks for selling T-shirtsthat showed Chinese-controlled territories of Hong Kong andMacau as countries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2581G9

Media companies CBS CorpCBS.N and Viacom IncVIAB.O arein the final stages of negotiating an all-stock merger thatvalues Viacom at a discount to its closing price on Friday,sending Viacom shares down 4.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N258284

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 138 new lows.