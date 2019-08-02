REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks to 1-month low on trade, growth fears

Shutterstock photo





(Corrects paragraph 14 to show oil prices were lower for theweek, not for the day.)

* All 3 major U.S. stock indexes on track for worst weekssinceDecember

* U.S. employment growth in July slows

* Indexes down: Dow 0.58%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 1.47%

By Evan Sully

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended itssell-off on Friday as renewed U.S.-China trade jitters and aslowdown in job growth put all three major U.S. stock indexes onpace for their worst week since December, when markets hit theirtrough amid recession fears.

The S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow looked set to post theirfifth consecutive day of losses, marking the S&P 500's firstfive-day losing streak since mid-March. The Nasdaq was on trackfor its fourth down day in a row.

The sell-off wrapped up a tumultuous week, which saw theU.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since2008 and a renewal of trade war fears following a tweet by U.S.President Donald Trump announcing plans to impose additionaltariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept 1.

A report from Labor Department on Friday showed that nonfarmpayrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, in line withexpectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

"The 164,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in July illustratesthat, for all the concern over weak global growth and tradepolicy, the domestic economy is still holding up reasonablywell," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at CapitalEconomics in London.

"President Donald Trump's move to re-escalate tensions withChina has clearly increased the pressure on the Fed to deliverfurther policy loosening," Hunter added. "But the relativeresilience of employment growth suggests that trade tensionsalone won't necessarily be enough to convince officials to cutrates again."

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, was on a path to close at its highest level in twomonths.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 155.36 points,or 0.58%, to 26,428.06, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 24.58 points, or0.83%, to 2,928.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped118.91 points, or 1.47%, to 7,992.21.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight were tradinglower.

Technology companies .SPLRCT , which get a sizeable portionof their revenue from China, were the hardest hit, down 1.75%.This sector was weighed by iPhone maker Apple IncAAPL.O andchipmakers.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for its biggest one daypercentage drop in two and a half months.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX slipped 1.7%,while shares of Apple fell 2.2%.

Second quarter earnings season has passed its halfway mark,with 380 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Ofthose, 73.9% have beaten analyst expectations.

New tariff threats dragged oil prices CLc1 lower for theweek, as Exxon MobilXOM.N and ChevronCVX.N reportedquarterly results.

Exxon topped analyst expectations but fell year-on-year,while Chevron's earnings rose 26% in line with forecasts. ExxonMobil's and Chevron's shares were down 1.5%, and 0.1%,respectively.

Sprint CorpS.N shares dropped 6.2% even after reportingfewer-than-expected phone subscriber losses in the quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y3GU

Restaurant Brands InternationalQSR.TO jumped 6.3%, afterquarterly profits topped expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y34S

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 172 new lows.

