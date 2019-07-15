REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results

Shutterstock photo





* Citi rises after qtrly profit beat

* Boeing drops on report MAX groundings could extend to 2020

* Futures rise: Dow 0.20%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.24%

By Medha Singh

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to extend lastweek's gains at the open on Monday as second-quarter corporateearnings got off to an upbeat start with results from the thirdlargest U.S lender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

Shares of the Wall Street bank rose 0.7% in premarket tradeas a tight lid on costs and strength in consumer lending helpedit counter weakness in trading business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2J0

Other Wall Street big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N ,also rose between 0.4% and 0.7% ahead of their results onTuesday.

Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.Petersburg, Florida, said optimism around corporate earnings,given the likelihood positive surprises due to lower estimates,and hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve arehelping lift markets. As companies start reporting quarterly results, investorswill assess how deep an impact the long-drawn U.S.-China tradedispute has had on corporate profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0K0

Comments from companies on scarcity of labor and the effectof higher wages on profit are things to look out for, Brownsaid.

Other companies set to report earnings this week includeBank of America CorpBAC.N , Netflix IncNFLX.O , MicrosoftCorp MSFT.O and Honeywell International IncHON.N .

Profits from S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.4%year-over-year, the first quarterly decline in three years,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Last week, gains in stocks were powered by comments from FedChairman Jerome Powell that reassured investors that an interestrate cut was highly likely at the central bank's policy meetinglater this month.

The S&P 500 .SPX closed above 3,000 point mark for thefirst time on Friday as investors rebuilt their bets of a sharp50 basis-point rate cut at the July 30-31 meeting.

Also helping the mood was upbeat data out of China.Quarterly growth at the world's second largest economy beatanalysts' forecasts, while June reports on industrialproduction, retail sales and urban investment were also wellabove expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 54 points, or0.2%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6 points, or 0.2% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19.25 points, or 0.24%.

Among other stocks, Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.3% after areport that its 737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNRA97c1vk

General Electric CoGE.N fell 1% after brokerage UBSdowngraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to "neutral"from "buy", according to traders.

Shares of paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N ,Packaging Corp of AmericaPKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N fell between 2.1% and 3.1% and were among the top loserson the benchmark index before the bell.

KeyBanc downgraded their shares, citing risks from a furtherfall in containerboard and pulp prices.