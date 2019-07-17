REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open flat as investors shrug off bank results

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

July 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a muted open onWednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance ofmonetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank ofAmerica and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The second largest U.S. lender BAC.N beat estimates forquarterly profit as a healthy domestic economy boosted demandfor loans. Its shares were slightly lower premarket. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2GR

Earnings from the big banks JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N ,Citigroup IncC.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N this week haveraised concerns that lower interest rates will pressure profitsat a time when revenue growth is already slow.

Shares of JPM, Citi and Morgan Stanley, which will report onThursday, were trading flat to marginally lower.

"It's hard for this for this market to push up substantiallywithout some resolution on trade," Rick Meckler, partner, CherryLane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey, said.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 5 points, or0.02%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1 points, or 0.03% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.07%.

Since a sharp fall in May, Wall Street's main indexes havebeen trending higher to hit record highs on hopes of interestrate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Meckler said markets rose quickly on signs of dovish policyon rates but investors may be inclined to pause with tensions ontrade giving them a reason to not to commit any fresh capital.

Adding some nervousness to markets was a threat from U.S.President Donald Trump to tax another $325 billion worth ofChinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

In latest evidence that trade tensions were hurtingbusinesses, railroad CSX CorpCSX.O reported a quarterlyprofit that missed estimates and lowered its full-year revenueforecast, sending its shares 7.4% lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

Rivals Union Pacific CorpUNP.N and Kansas City SouthernKSU.N , which will post results later this week, fell at least2% each.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.1%, thefirst quarterly drop in three years, according to Refinitiv IBESdata.

Meanwhile, strong quarterly profit from Dutch chip equipmentmaker ASMLASML.AS helped semiconductor makers includingAdvanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O , Intel CorpINTC.O and Applied Materials IncAMAT.O rise between 0.3% and 1.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I0MC

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O jumped 4.9% after the U.S. JusticeDepartment asked a federal appeals court to pause theenforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against the mobilechip supplier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1S1

In economic news, U.S. homebuilding fell for a secondstraight month in June and permits dropped to a two-year low,suggesting the housing market continued to struggle despitelower mortgage rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSHIEF7B

