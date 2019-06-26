REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on tech boost, trade hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Micron jumps after upbeat results

* Tech boosts S&P; trade-sensitive industrials rise

* General Mills falls on disappointing sales

* Indexes up: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.21%, Nasdaq 0.83%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday aftercomments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled optimismthat the United States and China were close to striking a tradedeal, while the tech sector was boosted by chipmaker Micron'supbeat results.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and Ithink there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in aninterview to CNBC. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X03U

Tech stocks .SPLRCT were the biggest gainers among the 11major S&P sectors, with a 1.53% jump, while the trade-sensitiveindustrial index .SPLRCI rose 0.17%.

"Any good news on trade is good news for the equity markets.As long as the two countries are negotiating, it's a good thingand that's what is moving markets at this time," said PaulNolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management inChicago.

However, investors were cautious after President DonaldTrump told Fox Business Network that he would impose additionaltariffs on China if he did not reach a trade deal with Chinesepresident Xi Jinping. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219007

Trump and Xi are set to meet at the Group of 20 summit inJapan on Friday.

At 9:52 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 31.66 points, or 0.12%, at 26,579.88 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.24 points, or 0.21%, at 2,923.62.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 65.55 points, or 0.83%,at 7,950.27.

Micron Technology IncMU.O jumped 11.2%, lifting thePhiladelphia Semiconductor index .SOX 3.09% higher.

The company said it had resumed some shipments to Chinesetelecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL andstill expected demand for its chips to recover later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W44E

Also boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq were gains in shares ofApple Inc AAPL.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O .

The S&P 500 index .SPX has gained 6.4% so far in June,hitting a record high last week, largely on hopes that theFederal Reserve would cut interest rates to counter the impactof a U.S.-China trade war.

But the three main indexes fell sharply on Tuesday after FedChairman Jerome Powell pushed back on pressure from Trump to cutrates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

Still, traders fully expect a rate cut from the Fed in Julyand see a 25% possibility of a half-point move.

The biggest decliner among S&P 500 companies were GeneralMills Inc'sGIS.N shares, which slipped 8.5% after the foodpackaging company missed quarterly sales estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

Data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rosemore than expected in May and shipments increased solidly,suggesting some stabilizing in business spending on equipmentafter it fell early in the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQHEF5Z

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.77-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rosemore than expected in May and shipments increased solidly,suggesting some stabilizing in business spending on equipmentafter it fell early in the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQHEF5Z

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.77-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 36 new lows.