REFILE-U.S. stock futures jump after US and China agree to resume trade talks

By Reuters

(Refiles to fix headline)

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures jumped more than onepercent when trading resumed on Sunday, after the United Statesand China agreed on Saturday to restart stalled trade talks.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinpingat the Group of 20 Summit on Saturday in Osaka, Japan, andafterward called the talks "excellent." The U.S. offeredconcessions, including no new tariffs and an easing ofrestrictions on tech company Huawei, in order to reduce tensionswith Beijing that had weighed on stock prices. S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.04% on volume of 21,507contracts. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))

