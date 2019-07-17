Quantcast

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold scales 2-week peak on Fed rate cut expectations, softer dollar

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday, not Wednesday)

July 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to their highest in twoweeks on Thursday, as the dollar eased afterweaker-than-expected U.S. housing data increased expectationsfor an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,425.87 per ounce as of0127 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 3 at $1,428.40.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,427.30 an ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1 against a basket ofmajor currencies on Thursday, making gold cheaper for investorsholding other currencies. USD/

* The index had climbed to a one-week peak in the previoussession on stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales. But itnudged lower as Treasury yields fell in the wake of weak U.S.housing market data and concerns about the unresolved U.S.-Chinatrade conflict. US/

* U.S. homebuilding fell for a second straight month in Juneand permits dropped to a two-year low, suggesting the housingmarket continued to struggle despite lower mortgage rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSHIEF7B

* The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25basis points at its policy meeting at the end of the month, withsome in the market even betting on a 50 basis points cut.

* The Fed reported on Wednesday that the U.S. economycontinued growing at a "modest" rate in recent weeks, withconsumers continuing to spend and a "generally positive" outlookoverall even in the face of disruptions caused by U.S. tradepolicy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMHIEF5B

* Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump kept upthe pressure on Beijing with a threat to put tariffs on another$325 billion of Chinese goods, amid market nervousness over whenface-to-face talks will resume. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

* Asian shares wobbled in early Thursday trading as WallStreet stocks dropped on early signs that the U.S.-China tradewar could hurt corporate earnings. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.48% to 803.18tonnes on Wednesday from 799.37 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

