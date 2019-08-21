REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold prices stable; all eyes on Fed summit for rate-cut direction

Shutterstock photo





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday,holding above the key $1,500 an ounce level, as investorsawaited a central bankers' conclave for clues on future interestrate cuts.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,501.73 per ounce by 0143GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.3% at $1,511.50 anounce.

* Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, released onWednesday, showed policymakers were divided over whether to cutinterest rates, but were united in wanting to signal they werenot on a path to more easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

* Futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for a quarter-pointcut in rates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing bythe end of next year. FEDWATCH

* Focus has now shifted to the central bank's Jackson Holeseminar later this week, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell willgive a speech on Friday.

* Traders are also looking at the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

* Hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus also got a knock whenPresident Donald Trump reversed course and said he was notlooking at cutting payroll taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0V9

* A range of manufacturing surveys from across the globe aredue later on Thursday and risks are they will show a furtherslowdown in activity, especially in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

* Minutes from the European Central Bank's last policymeeting are also awaited and markets are looking for moredetails on exactly when and how aggressively it might easepolicy. ECB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.80% to 851.91tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* The holdings have increased about 3%, or around 24 tonnes,so far this month.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

