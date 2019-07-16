REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as strong U.S. retail sales lift dollar

Shutterstock photo





(Corrects spelling in first paragraph)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday,but still held above the psychological $1,400 level, as thedollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of asharp downturn in the world's largest economy.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,405.26 per ounce, asof 0104 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.3% to $1,406.90 anounce.

* The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% lastmonth as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and avariety of other goods. Economists polled by Reuters hadforecast retail sales edging up 0.1% in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G182

* The dollar was firm on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. datatempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the FederalReserve later this month. USD/

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was effectively unchanged at 97.363 after gaining0.5% the previous day.

* U.S. Treasury yields also rose on strong data, adding torecent evidence that the economy is improving. US/

* However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiteratedpledges to "act as appropriate" to keep the U.S. economyhumming, in a speech that did not deviate from expectations thata rate cut is on the way. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

* Futures FEDWATCH are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basispoints, and imply a 27% chance of 50 basis points.

* Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday theUnited States still has a long way to go to conclude a tradedeal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 799.37tonnes on Tuesday from 800.54 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK CPI YY June

* 0900 EU HICP Final MM June

* 0900 EU HICP Final YY June

* 1230 US Housing Starts Number June

* 1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book ofeconomic condition

