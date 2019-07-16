Quantcast

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as strong U.S. retail sales lift dollar

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(Corrects spelling in first paragraph)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday,but still held above the psychological $1,400 level, as thedollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of asharp downturn in the world's largest economy.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,405.26 per ounce, asof 0104 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.3% to $1,406.90 anounce.

* The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% lastmonth as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and avariety of other goods. Economists polled by Reuters hadforecast retail sales edging up 0.1% in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G182

* The dollar was firm on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. datatempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the FederalReserve later this month. USD/

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was effectively unchanged at 97.363 after gaining0.5% the previous day.

* U.S. Treasury yields also rose on strong data, adding torecent evidence that the economy is improving. US/

* However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiteratedpledges to "act as appropriate" to keep the U.S. economyhumming, in a speech that did not deviate from expectations thata rate cut is on the way. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

* Futures FEDWATCH are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basispoints, and imply a 27% chance of 50 basis points.

* Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday theUnited States still has a long way to go to conclude a tradedeal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 799.37tonnes on Tuesday from 800.54 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK CPI YY June

* 0900 EU HICP Final MM June

* 0900 EU HICP Final YY June

* 1230 US Housing Starts Number June

* 1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book ofeconomic condition (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar