REFILE-Oil rises more than 1% after U.S. stockpile drop; Brent nears $65

(Corrects day in paragraph 8 to Wednesday, not Tuesday)

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than 1% inearly trade on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industrygroup reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in arow, alleviating concerns about oversupply.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) WTI futures Clc1 rose 90cents, or 1.5%, to $58.73 by 0027 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 69cents, or 1.1%, at $64.85.

But investors have been looking for signs that unrelentingproduction from the United States is being consumed, leading toinventory declines.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week,while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocksbuilt, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute(API) showed on Tuesday. API/S

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week toJuly 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analysts' expectationsfor a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by754,000 barrels, API said.

Figures are due later on Wednesday from the U.S.government's Energy Information Administration and, if theofficial data confirms fall, it will also be the fourthconsecutive weekly decline.

Oil prices have been uner pressure from concerns aboutglobal economic growth amid growing signs of harm from theU.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors awaitfresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst atFOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharpchange in U.S. crude oil inventories."

Still, U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise to afresh record of 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 fromthe high of 10.96 million bpd last year, the EIA's Short TermEnergy Outlook said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0SI

OPEC and allied producers led by Russia agreed last week toextend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent hasrisen nearly 20% in 2019, supported by the pact and tensions inthe Middle East, especially the row over Iran's nuclearprogramme.

