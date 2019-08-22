REFILE-Oil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech

Shutterstock photo





(Fixes typo in "at' in fifth paragraph)

* Fed divided over further interest rate cut to boosteconomy

* Oil prices on track for 2nd weekly gain

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices clawed back theprevious day's losses on Friday, with Brent nudging above $60 abarrel, as tighter supplies from key producers offset slowingdemand growth while investors await clues from the FederalReserve on U.S. monetary policy.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 10 cents to $60.02 a barrel by 0118GMT, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 were at $55.38 a barrel, up3 cents. Both contracts were on track for a second weekly gain.

"Oil is set to trade quietly today as it's all about theJackson Hole (meeting) tonight," Jeffrey Halley, aSingapore-based senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda.

"What we're seeing is some profit-taking in Asia in verylight volumes."

A speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later onFriday at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole isexpected to provide some clues on whether the Fed will cutinterest rates for a second time this year to boost the U.S.economy.

Traders' expectations of further U.S. monetary easing wereclouded by comments from two Fed officials who said on Wednesdaythat they do not see a case for a rate cut now. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

A reduction in interest rates could strengthen the U.S.dollar against other currencies and make dollar-denominated oilmore costly for investors.

Oil prices are down for nearly two straight months after theInternational Energy Agency and the Organization of PetroleumExporting Countries cut demand growth forecasts as a simmeringU.S.-China trade war hit global economic growth.

However, oil prices remained supported by production cutsfrom OPEC members and Russia while U.S. sanctions have sharplyreduced exports from Iran and Venezuela.

