REFILE-Oil edges lower after rise in U.S. gasoline stocks

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday,unable to shake off the downbeat mood of the last two days inresponse to a sharp rise in U.S. stockpiles of products such asgasoline, pointing to weak demand during the summer drivingseason in the United States.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 10 cents at $63.56 abarrel by 0840 GMT. They fell 1% on Wednesday, and 3% onTuesday.

U.S West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures were down19 cents at $56.59. The U.S. benchmark dropped 1.5% in theprevious session, and 3% on Tuesday.

Mixed signals from the United States and Iran also leftmarket in limbo. U.S President Donald Trump said on Tuesdayprogress had been made with Iran but Tehran denied it waswilling to negotiate over its missile programme. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H45K

U.S. officials also said on Wednesday they were unsurewhether an oil tanker towed into Iranian waters was seized, orrescued. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I21X

Data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) showed a larger-than-expected drawdown incrude stockpiles last week, but traders focused instead on largebuilds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 3.1 millionbarrels, the EIA said, more than analysts' forecasts for adecrease of 2.7 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I0KV

But gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose 3.6 million barrels,compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI grew by5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"Due to the combination of unattractive weekly statistics onU.S. oil inventories from the EIA and sluggish performances fromthe stock markets Tuesday's sell-off did not turn out to be abuying opportunity, at least not for the time being," PVManalyst Tamas Varga said.

Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry,which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf ofMexico this season.

More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf ofMexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies werere-staffing facilities to resume production. The "easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, mixedChinese growth data and storm-hit operations getting back onlineare all pressuring oil prices downward," Alfonso Esparza seniormarket analyst at OANDA, said.

Japan's exports fell for a seventh straight month in June,with shipments to China falling more than 10%, while Japanesemanufacturers' business confidence fell to a three-year low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I0HOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N22Q026

