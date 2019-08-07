REFILE-Japanese shares edge up amid market calm, but sentiment stays weak

Shutterstock photo





(Corrects to remove extraneous character in 8th paragraph)

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares eked out smallgains on Thursday on bargain-hunting after the past week's heavyselling, but investor sentiment remained frail due to theuncertain outlook for reducing conflicts between the UnitedStates and China. At midday, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.59% to20,636.72 after four straight days of losses. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.15% to 1,502.11.

Growth shares extended their outperformance since mid-July,with Topix Growth index .TOPXG rising 0.3% while value shares .TOPXV dipped 0.1%.

"The market calmed down a bit as there was no particular badnews," said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Sumitomo MitsuiDS Asset Management.

Yet worries that the their confrontation could tip theglobal economy into a severe downturn or even a recession keptmany investors on the sidelines.

Trading mostly focused on companies that just publishedearnings.

SoftBank Group9984.T fell 2.0%. The firm raked in arecord quarterly net profit for a Japanese firm, but the totalwas boosted by gains from sales of a part of its stake inAlibaba BABA.K .

SoftBank's results have been increasingly volatile as ChiefExecutive Masayoshi Son shifts focus from the predictable incomeof telecoms in favour of bets on startups with shiftingvaluations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2531OJ

Justsystems4686.T hit limit-high, rising 19.6% after thesoftware developer reported strong profit growth in April-June.

Shares of some other technology firms reporting bumperearnings also jumped, with Lasertec6920.T rising 9.8% andOptorun 6235.T 11.8%.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement5232.T rose 7.6% after its earningsbeat market expectations.

But not all the earnings reports were rosy.

Heavy equipment maker IHI 7013.T tumbled 9.8% afterposting weak quarterly results. Resource conglomerate JXTG5020.T , hurt by weak oil prices, fell 6.0%. (Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))