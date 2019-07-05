REFILE-Hexagon's weak outlook pulls down European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Hexagon's weak outlook pulls down European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data



(Corrects a typo in paragraph 10)

* Hexagon slips after Q2 sales warning

* Chipmakers weak after Samsung's forecast

By Medha Singh

July 5 (Reuters) - European shares snapped its six-daywinning streak on Friday as industrial stocks slid afterSweden's Hexagon gave a downbeat outlook blaming the U.S.-Chinatrade war and investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S.jobs data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.3% by0815 GMT, but was still set for its fifth straight weekly rise.

The index had closed at a more than 12-months high a daybefore, helped by a rally fuelled by hopes of an easing economicpolicy from major central banks and by news that the UnitedStates and China were going to restart their trade talks.

Citi economist Catherine Mann said the temporary trade truceis vulnerable to further escalation should the negotiations fallapart.

"The U.S.-China handshake has not removed trade policyuncertainty, which is still weighing on the global growthoutlook," Mann said.

Meanwhile, the long-drawn trade spat showed its impact onSwedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST , whichannounced 700 job cuts and warned of a drop in quarterly organicsales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460NP

Its shares tumbled 13.6% to the bottom of STOXX 600. Theresults weighed on the shares of Schneider ElectricSCHN.PA ,SiemensSIEGn.DE and SandvikSAND.ST and pulled theindustrial index .SXNP down 1.5%.

"Industrials are in focus this morning and attracting themost action following the surprise warning from Hexagon," atrader said. "A fairly big cut for a 1-month downturn, citingChina, sending shockwaves into the local companies and Chinesetech exposures."

The pain from the tit-for-tat U.S.-China tariff war on thesemicondutor industry once again came to the fore after SamsungElectronics 005930.KS forecast a plunge in its second-quarteroperating profit.

The news dragged technology shares .SX8P 0.8% lower, withAMS AMS.S , STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI and SiltronicWAFGn.DE slipping between more than 1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

In U.S. financial markets, investors will return fromIndependence Day holiday to focus on the non-farm payrolls,which is due at 12:30 GMT.

U.S. job growth was likely to rebound in June, but thatwould probably not be enough to discourage the Federal Reservefrom cutting interest rates this month amid growing evidence theeconomy is slowing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24218R

Dampening the sentiment further was data which showed Germanindustrial orders fell far more than expected in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2453V3

Defensive sectors such as real estate .SX86P , utilities .SX6P and telecom .SXKP , which are popular in times ofeconomic strife, eked out gains, while mining .SXPP stocks,down 1.7%, were among the biggest drags on the markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.25%, more than its peers,pressured by declines in mining majors Rio Tinto plcRIO.L andBHP Group BHPB.L .