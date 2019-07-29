REFILE-FTSE 100 higher on Just Eat, LSE deal news

Shutterstock photo





(Corrects spelling of 'sinks' in 4th bullet)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 about flat

* Just Eat jumps after all-share deal with Takeaway.com

* Sports Direct sinks to lowest since Feb. 2011

July 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday astalks of a possible deal drove shares of London Stock Exchangehigher, along with the shares of Just Eat, which surgedfollowing an all-share deal with rival Takeaway.com.

The main index .FTSE added 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was largely unchanged by 0715 GMT, even after SportsDirect SPD.L tanked after delayed results on Friday showedlower core earnings and a potential tax bill.

Shares of Just EatJE.L soared 23% to 782.4 pence and hithighest since March after the company agreed to an all-sharedeal with an implied value of 731 pence a share with rivalTakeaway.com TKWY.AS . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014XY

London Stock ExchangeLSE.L surged nearly 12% to anall-time high after the company confirmed late on Friday it wasin talks to buy financial data analytics provider RefinitivHoldings for $27 billion, including debt. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R418

Thomson ReutersTRI.TO , the parent company of Reuters,holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

On the mid-cap index, Sports Direct tumbled 17.3% after itsdelayed results statement showed annual core earnings fell dueto problems integrating House of Fraser and as it warned itcould face a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgium. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R21R (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

