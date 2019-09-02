REFILE-European shares rise in cautious trade, FTSE shines

Shutterstock photo





(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday,driven by a rally in miners, while sentiment remained fragile asthe United States and China kicked off the latest round oftit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.

Britain's FTSE 100's .FTSE 0.4% jump led gains, withmining majors such as BHP BHPB.L and Rio Tinto RIO.L risingon a surge in iron ore prices overnight in top consumer China. IRONORE/.L

However, both sides will still meet for talks later thismonth, U.S. President Donald Trump said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01PMKTS/GLOB

Trade-sensitive German shares .GDAXI was up 0.1% and thepan-European stocks benchmark index STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3%by 0714 GMT, beginning September higher after a 1.6% drop inAugust as the trade war, which has roiled financial markets andraised global recession fears, rages on for more than a year.

With U.S. markets shut for a local holiday, volumes areexpected to thin.

