Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Redwood Trust, Inc. ( RWT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.24, the dividend yield is 6.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $17.24, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.25 and a 20.64% increase over the 52 week low of $14.29.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.17%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 3.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RWT at 1.48%.