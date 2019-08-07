Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported mixed second-quarter 2019 financial numbers, wherein earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. Notably, this marked the company's sixth straight quarter of revenue beat. However, earnings missed the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters.





Adjusted earnings came in at 13 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share.Revenues totaled $482.9 million, faring better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443 million. The top line also increased 16% year over year. The uptick can primarily be attributed to a year-over-year gain in Las Vegas operations, which overshadowed decline in Native American management fees.Casino revenues in the quarter amounted to $245.3 million, up 3.7% year over year. Food and beverage revenues increased 45.6% to $137.8 million and other revenues rose 8% to $26.9 million. Also, room revenues improved 15.4% to $49.3 million. Management fees revenues rose 11.5% to $23.6 million.

Segmental Details



Las Vegas Operations



Revenues at this segment summed $457.8 million, up 16.3% year over year. This uptick can be attributed to robust gaming and non-gaming business. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $101.7 million, which decreased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The segment's margin contracted 640 basis points to 22.2%.



Native American Management



Revenues at this segment increased 11.6% to $23.5 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA decreased to $22 million from $19.8 million on account of rise in management fees generated under the Graton Resort management agreement.



Other Financial Details



As of Jun 30, 2019, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $100.2 million. Outstanding debt at the end of the reported quarter was $3 billion. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents, payable Sep 27, 2019, to its shareholder of record as of Sep 13, 2019.



