Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ( RRR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that RRR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.19, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRR was $22.19, representing a -27.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.62 and a 32.4% increase over the 52 week low of $16.76.

RRR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ). RRR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports RRR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -64.89%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.