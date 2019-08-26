Red Robin (RRGB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.9% in Session

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $30.30 to $34.73 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Red Robin currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Price

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. price | Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Retail - Restaurants industry may consider Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY , which has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



