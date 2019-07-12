Recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine files for a $100 million IPO

OneWater Marine, a recreational boat retailer with 60 locations throughout the US, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Buford, GA-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $666 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq. OneWater Marine filed confidentially on April 26, 2019. Goldman Sachs and Raymond James are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
