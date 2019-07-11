Reckitt's new boss gets a $1.4 bln painkiller

Shutterstock photo





By Dasha Afanasieva

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reckitt Benckiser's $1.4 billion settlement over its selling of opioid drugs is more than three times the $400 million it had put aside. But it's still helpful for incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who can now focus on the company's bigger problems.

Still, Reckitt's shares rose by nearly 3% after the announcement, or around $1.4 billion. That's because the deal allows Reckitt to protect its contracts with U.S. states to provide baby milk to toddlers, which could have been damaged by long-running litigation. That might also have affected wider demand for its baby products. The group makes about $1 billion from selling food to American ankle-biters. That market was a key reason for the expensive acquisition of Mead Johnson in 2017, which has left Reckitt saddled with around 10 billion pounds of debt.

Protecting the baby-food business, while important, was probably the easiest item on Reckitt's to-do list. Narasimhan, who starts as CEO in September, needs to fix the flagging consumer-health division, which has suffered as key brands like Scholl have fallen out of favour. He also needs to navigate the thorny separation of the group's sprawling operations into two smooth-functioning units, ready for a potential sale. With one headache out of the way, Narasimhan can treat Reckitt's more chronic conditions.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Reckitt Benckiser said on July 11 it had agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve all federal investigations into the sales and marketing of opioid treatment Suboxone film by its former pharmaceuticals business Indivior.

- In a statement, the maker of Nurofen and Durex said it had acted lawfully at all times and denied all allegations that it engaged in any wrongful conduct.

- The agreement "avoids the costs, uncertainty and distraction associated with continued investigations, litigation and the potential for an indictment at a time of significant transformation" for the group, Reckitt said in a statement.

- Reckitt is in the process of separating its business into two divisions, one focusing on health, and the other on hygiene and household products. Laxman Narasimhan is to take over as chief executive in September, replacing Rakesh Kapoor.

- The settlement amount will be funded through existing borrowing facilities and cash generation. Reckitt will increase its provision from $400 million to $1.5 billion at its half-year results.

- Reckitt Benckiser shares rose 2.6% to 65.95 pounds at 0839 GMT on July 11.

Reckitt Benckiser statement