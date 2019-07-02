Quantcast

Recession Watch: US Manufacturing Looking Weak

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Recession Watch: US Manufacturing Looking Weak

(Chicago)

In what comes as a troubling sign for the economy, but surely one good for the likelihood of a rate cut next month, new economic data shows that US manufacturing output slipped in June. The ISM manufacturing index slipped own into the territory between expansion and contraction. Perhaps more worrying than the absolute level is the fact that the index has been dropping for three straight months. However, many were expecting a worse drop, so this data was not as alarming as expected.

FINSUM : The fact that this was not as bad as expected is actually a very bearish sign, as it shows the current expectations of the market.

  • recession
  • manufacturing
  • bear market
  • trade war

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar