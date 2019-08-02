Quantcast

Recession Watch: New Shipping Data Looks Grim

(New York)

While headline economic numbers for the US economy have been good, there are some signs on the margins that things may not all be well. For instance, new data out of the shipping and trucking industry looks poor. The whole US trucking industry is in bad shape because of excess inventory and soft demand. "We're three months into a freight recession", says a transport analyst. Relative to last year at this time, there is less demand for capacity and that, coupled with an oversupply of trucks, means there's little to no spot freight and all truckload prices have come down dramatically", says the CEO of a freight broker. "Freight as we measure it is growing at less than 1% in 2019", says the owner of an industry data provider.

FINSUM : So part of this is excess inventory, but another important factor is waning demand for freight, which is a leading indicator of an economic slowdown.

