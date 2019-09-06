Recession Watch: Labor Market Looking Weaker

(New York)

Despite the seeming progress in the trade war this week, markets took a negative turn today. The reason why? The August jobs report. The US economy only added 130,000 new jobs in August, fewer than expected. Economists thought the economy would add 173,000 jobs. The August figure is also down substantially from July's 159,000 figure.

FINSUM : The irony of the market falling on this jobs report is that it will likely support Fed rate cuts, which everyone seems to want. We think of this as a sort of goldilocks report-not too weak to make you worry, but weak enough to support loose monetary policy.