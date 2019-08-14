Recession Warning: 12 Things for Investors to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A recession warning is making the rounds following news that could be a negative sign for the economy.

Here's what to know about the most recent recession warning.

The news that has investors worried about the economy has to do with bond yield rates.

This has bond yield rates for the two and 10 year ratios inverting.

So what exactly does this mean for the economy?

Well, it could be nothing, but there are concerns about it being a recession warning sign.

This is due to a 2/10 bond yield inversion preceding ever major recession in history.

However, it could be some time before investors actually see a recession.

For example, the last time this happened before a recession was in 2005 and the recession didn't start until 2007.

This could also be a sign that investors will start investing even more into bonds are they prepare for a rocky economy.

Some analysts are noting that they don't expect this to lead to a recession in 2019 or the following year.

Despite this, there are others that say this is a bad sign no matter what. Even if it doesn't lead to a recession immediately.

There are also concerns that the U.S. has never dealt with a recession while holding as much debt as it does currently.

To top it off, the ongoing trade war with China could also have a negative impact if a recession starts.

You can follow theselinks to learn more about the recession warning and what it means for investors.

