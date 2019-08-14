Quantcast

Recession Warning: 12 Things for Investors to Know

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A recession warning is making the rounds following news that could be a negative sign for the economy.

Recession Warning: 12 Things for Investors to Know Source: Shutterstock

Here's what to know about the most recent recession warning.

  • The news that has investors worried about the economy has to do with bond yield rates.
  • This has bond yield rates for the two and 10 year ratios inverting.
  • So what exactly does this mean for the economy?
  • Well, it could be nothing, but there are concerns about it being a recession warning sign.
  • This is due to a 2/10 bond yield inversion preceding ever major recession in history.
  • However, it could be some time before investors actually see a recession.
  • For example, the last time this happened before a recession was in 2005 and the recession didn't start until 2007.
  • This could also be a sign that investors will start investing even more into bonds are they prepare for a rocky economy.
  • Some analysts are noting that they don't expect this to lead to a recession in 2019 or the following year.
  • Despite this, there are others that say this is a bad sign no matter what. Even if it doesn't lead to a recession immediately.
  • There are also concerns that the U.S. has never dealt with a recession while holding as much debt as it does currently.
  • To top it off, the ongoing trade war with China could also have a negative impact if a recession starts.

You can follow theselinks to learn more about the recession warning and what it means for investors.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Recession Warning: 12 Things for Investors to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar